The second wave of Covid-19 has affected India a lot and the cases are rising rapidly. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been helping people and recently, he even donated Rs 2 crore (Rs. 2,00,00,000 / £192733) to a Covid care center.

Now, today, Big B has tweeted a video in which he has recited the poem, Ruke Na Tu, written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He captioned the video as, “WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!”

After reciting the poem, Amitabh Bachchan in the video has stated, “These words, written by my father Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time when the country faced a different crisis and challenge. But even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the COVID warriors, our frontline workers, who as we all know are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against COVID. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must come together. We must all come together for India. Namaskar.”

Yesterday, the news came out that Big B has contributed Rs 2 crore (Rs. 2,00,00,000 / £192733) to a Covid care center. Despite this, he was criticised for not contributing much.

Later, the megastar shared a long post on his blog in which he revealed his contributions. He wrote, “Yes, I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done than spoken of. It is embarrassing, in too great a self-consciousness of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession – one that has to find its USP in public domains is relevant today for me.”

“The pressure though, the everyday abuse and the filth of distasteful comment has never been of attention to me or to the family. We have seen it from time immemorial. Happens. Some are ridden with the wisdom that it shall happen, so all the efforts continued in the quiet. No divulge to the information agencies, no talk of it either. Only the receiver knew and that was the end,” the megastar added.