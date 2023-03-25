HINDUS are the healthiest people in England and Wales and are more likely to have high-level education than any other religious group, according to the most recent census.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics (NSO) reveal that Sikhs are most likely to own their own homes while a quarter of Muslims live in socially rented housing – the highest for any religious group.

Some 87.8 per cent of people who identified themselves as ‘Hindu’ in the 2021 census said they enjoyed “good or “very good” health, compared with 82 per cent of the overall population who came with a similar response.

Hindus (8.8 per cent), Sikhs (10.8 per cent) and Muslims (11.3 per cent) reported the lowest prevalence of physical or mental health conditions, well below the overall figure of 17.5 per cent for England and Wales. The data show that 31.8 per cent of people belonging to ‘other religion’ reported some kind of physical or mental health conditions or illnesses lasting or expected to last 12 months or more.

Muslims are more likely to live in overcrowded homes – their bedroom occupancy being the highest for any group. They are followed by Hindus and Sikhs. In contrast, those who identified themselves as having ‘no religion’, Christians and Jews live in the least crowded homes.

According to the figures based on self-declaration, Hindus have the highest percentage of ‘Level 4 or above’ qualification at 54.8 per cent, compared with 33.8 per cent for the overall population. However, just 31.6 per cent of Christians reported they have a similar level of education and it is least reported by any religion.

Education of level 4 or above includes Higher National Certificate, Higher National Diploma, bachelor’s degree or postgraduate qualifications.

Jews and Hindus have the highest proportion of ‘managers, directors or senior officials’ and ‘professional occupations’ whereas Buddhists and Muslims have the highest percentages of people working in elementary occupations.

The NSO said different age and sex profiles for religious groups are not the only reason for varied life outcomes.

According to the non-ministerial department which reports directly to the UK Parliament, there are often overlaps influencing each other.

Cultural background, income and where people live also have an influence on outcomes, it said.