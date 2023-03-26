THE Communication Workers Union (CWU) in Britain announced that Post Office workers are being requested to vote on a 9 per cent salary proposal following a prolonged dispute with their employers.

The CWU’s acting deputy general secretary, Andy Furey, stated that the pay offer is significantly improved from the initial position of the employer, which was unacceptable.

The dispute over pay has been ongoing since early last year, with thousands of Post Office workers engaging in eight strikes and other forms of industrial action.

The CWU said the deal, which has been endorsed by its postal executive, would provide lump sum payments for all workers ranging between £1,925 and £3,000, as well as a wide array of additional benefits.

It will now be put to a ballot of members, with voting beginning early next week and closing on April 11.

“We are pleased that the CWU agree that the offer we have put forward provides a fair deal for their members and that they will be recommending a yes vote,” a Post Office spokesperson said.

“We hope to get a positive response from their members so we can get the new pay rates in colleagues’ pockets as soon as possible.”

The Post Office workers dispute is not linked to an unresolved Royal Mail Group workers dispute.

Britain has seen waves of disruptive labour strikes in recent months as hundreds of thousands of transport, health, education and public-sector workers demand better wages to keep pace with surging inflation and an accelerating cost of living.

With UK inflation rising to 10.4 per cent in February, the Bank of England is watching pay settlements closely as it weighs any further rises in interest rates.

(Reuters)