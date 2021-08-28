Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the leading producers in Bollywood, recently announced his next production venture with actor Kartik Aaryan. Days after the official announcement of the film, news emerged that Shraddha Kapoor was set to star alongside Aaryan in the film.

However, a couple of weeks later, it emerged that the makers had signed Kiara Advani to play the female lead. Now, a leading entertainment portal reports that the makers dropped the idea of casting Shraddha Kapoor as she was demanding a hefty paycheque as her remuneration.

“Sajid was very keen on getting Shraddha alongside Kartik in the film, as that would have resulted in a fresh pairing. However, he was taken aback and shocked when Shraddha Kapoor quoted ₹10 crores (approximately £987,086) to be a part of the film. While the producer usually never negotiates with his actors, he was surprised with Shraddha’s acting fees as she had last worked with Sajid recently on Baaghi 3 (2020) for a nominal sum of ₹4 crore (approximately £394,900),” a trade source informs the publication.

After negotiations did not work out with Kapoor, Nadiadwala went ahead to sign Advani for approximately £345,382. “Sajid gave a final offer of ₹7.5 crores (approximately 740,100) to Shraddha Kapoor. However, the actress and her team remained adamant on the double-digit remuneration. Sajid eventually decided to move on and sign Kiara Advani, who is currently on a high, for the film. The actress has been signed for an approximate sum of Rs. 3.5 crores (approximately 345,382,” adds the trade source.

The source says that Nadiadwala is happy to cast Advani in the film. “He is happy with Kiara Advani and has signed her for a premium amount, that’s slightly more than her market value. Kiara usually charges anywhere between ₹2 to 2.5 crores (approximately £197,396 to 246,676) for a project,” the source says in conclusion.

