Yesterday, the makers of RRR announced that their film will hit the big screens on 13th October 2021 which is the Dussehra weekend. Well, a few months ago, Boney Kapoor had already booked 15th October 2021 for his movie Maidaan.

Now, interestingly, both RRR and Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn, and it is said that Boney Kapoor, the producer of the latter is upset with Rajamouli.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Ajay is aware that his prestigious bio-pic Maidaan on football legend Syed Abdul Rahim was due in the Dussehra week this year. He very specifically told Rajamouli to speak to Boney Kapoor before announcing his release date. But Rajamouli went ahead without consulting Boney.”

Talking about it, Boney Kapoor told the portal, “Of course I am upset! This is most unethical. I announced my release date for Maidaan six months ago. At a time when we should all be coming together to save the movie industry, he (Rajamouli) has gone and done this.”

Well, we wonder if the release date of RRR will be changed or Boney Kapoor will change the release date of Maidaan or the clash will happen and it will be Ajay vs Ajay at the box office.

While RRR is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The buzz about the film is quite high and it is expected to break many records at the box office.