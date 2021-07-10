In April this year, there were reports that Farhan Akhtar will be starring in a Marvel Studios project and he was shooting for it in Bangkok, Thailand. There were speculations that he might be seen in Marvel’s miniseries Ms. Marvel.

We recently interacted with Farhan and when we asked him about the reports of him starring in Ms. Marvel, the actor neither denied nor confirmed it, but he said, “Well, I have read that too, that’s all I can say (laughs).”

Ms. Marvel is a miniseries which will be premiered on Disney+. It is created by Bisha K. Ali and stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

Reportedly, even Fawad Khan is a part of Ms. Marvel. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Talking about other projects of Farhan, the actor will next be seen in Toofaan which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16th July 2021.

Farhan plays the role of a boxer in the film and while talking to us about his physical transformation in the movie, the actor stated, “It was hard, it was very challenging. But, it was equally important to have the right people around to guide me through that whole process; motivate me, inspire me, challenge me and pamper me, all of that happened. So, I was fortunately on that level. But, it was difficult; it was eight months of gruelling training meeting up with the shoot. When you are getting into a film like this, you know that’s going to be part and parcel of it, so, you have to make sure you do as honestly as possible.”