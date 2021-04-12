The 75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place on 11th April 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary hosted the award function, and many celebs including the global icon Priyanka Chopra were the presenters.
Here’s the full winners list of BAFTA 2021…
Best Film: Nomadland
Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Animated Film: Soul
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round
Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Best Casting: Rocks
Best Cinematography: Nomadland
BAFTA Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee
EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray
Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi