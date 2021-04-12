The 75th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) took place on 11th April 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom. Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary hosted the award function, and many celebs including the global icon Priyanka Chopra were the presenters.

Here’s the full winners list of BAFTA 2021…

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Animated Film: Soul

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Best Film Not In English Language: Another Round

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Best Original Score: Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Best Casting: Rocks

Best Cinematography: Nomadland

BAFTA Academy Fellowship: Ang Lee

EE Rising Star award: Bukky Bakray

Editing: Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Production Design: Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Special Visual Effects: Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

Make up & Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Sound: Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

British Short Animation: The Owl and The Pussycat, Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

British Short Film: The Present, Farah Nabulsi