Adivi Sesh starrer Major is one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The film is a biopic on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who saved many lives during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai.

Major is produced by Sony Pictures, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. It is shot in Telugu and Hindi, and will also release in Malayalam.

Today, the teaser of the film has been released three superstars of Indian cinema took to Twitter to launch the trailer.

Salman Khan launched the Hindi trailer and tweeted, “Isse kehte hain dhamakedaar teaser! Really happy and proud to launch this. Congratulations to the team.. and salute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. #MajorTeaser https://youtu.be/GE34gfri3kU @AdiviSesh @sobhitaD @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicsindia @GMBents.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the Malayalam trailer and wrote, “Really happy to launch the Malayalam teaser for this super exciting film.Kudos to the entire team & salute to #MajorSandeep! #MajorTeaser http://unlk.in/Major_Teaser/ @AdiviSesh @sobhitaD @sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicsindia @GMBents @urstrulyMahesh @AplusSMovies @vivekkrishnani.”

And the Telugu teaser was launched by Mahesh Babu who is also the producer of the film. He tweeted, “An attempt to honour the legacy of an unsung hero… The start of a MAJOR journey!! Hope you all like it! #MajorTeaser https://youtu.be/UoM42huMhP0 @AdiviSesh @sobhitaD @saieemmanjrekar @sonypicsfilmsin @GMBents @AplusSMovies @SashiTikka @MajorTheFilm.”

Well, the teaser is intense and surely makes us eager to watch the film and know more about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh looks perfect in the role, and in the teaser we also get a small glimpse of the female leads, Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Major is slated to hit the big screens on 2nd July 2021.