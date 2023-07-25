And the wait is finally over! India Couture Week is back with its 16th edition in Delhi. The fashion gala, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel here.

Designers Falguni Shane Peacock will open the 16th edition with their collection on display. Actor Kiara Advani will turn the showstopper for them.

On Monday, Kiara took to Instagram and shared her excitement about the show.

She dropped a short video with the designers from their studio and captioned it, “Showstopper prep! Walking the ramp together after ages.”

Designers Kunal Rawal, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Gaurav Gupta, JJ Valaya, Kunal Rawal, Anamika Khanna, Rimzim Dadu, Suneet Varma, and Varun Bahl will also present their collection at ICW 2023.

The shows will be live-streamed on the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) digital platforms – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and also the website.

On what fashion lovers can expect from the event, FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said, “FDCI brings its magnificent shows in the 16th edition of the Hyundai India Couture Week, which brings to the fore age-old craftsmanship sharpened to suit contemporary tastes. This year we have proudly announced our association with Reliance Brands Ltd., which will help accelerate and widen the proposition.”

He added, “We are also continuing our long-standing relationship with Lotus Make-up as the Beauty Partner this season. With these exciting partnerships, this edition will be a treat to the discerning audience, bringing with it the timeless elegance that couture embodies. We look forward to a mesmerising showcasing by the leading couturiers of the country in this one-of-a-kind event.”

Here’s the detailed schedule for all fashion lovers out there

July 25 (Tuesday)

Falguni Shane Peacock | 8:30 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 26 (Wednesday)

Ritu Kumar | 8:00 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

Suneet Verma | 9:30 p.m.

(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

July 27 (Thursday)

Varun Bahl | 8:00 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

Gaurav Gupta Couture | 9:30 p.m.

(offsite)

July 28 (Friday)

Kunal Rawal | 8:00 p.m.

(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

JJ Valaya | 9:30 p.m.

(Offsite)

July 29 (Saturday)

Rohit Gandhi+ Rohit Khanna | 8:00 p.m.

(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

Tarun Tahiliani | 9:30 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 30 (Sunday)

Rimzim Dadu | 2:00 p.m.

(Offsite)

Anamika Khanna | 8:00 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

July 31 (Monday)

Dolly J | 8:00 p.m.

(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

Shantanu & Nikhil | 9:30 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

August 1 (Tuesday)

RoseRoom By Isha J | 8:00 p.m.

(Shah Jehan Hall, Taj Palace)

Pratap | 9:30 p.m.

(Durbar Hall, Taj Palace)

August 2 (Wednesday)

Rahul Mishra | 8:00 p.m.

(Offsite)

Rahul Mishra will close the ICW 2023. Mishra will present a collection that is built on the “core belief of uplifting artisans and highlighting Indian culture through ‘We The People’ initiatives that strive to draw enablers of couture, the artisans, to the face of this narrative”, a press statement said.

“I am thrilled to be joined by ‘Hyundai’ this season, as a title partner for our Couture Festive 2023 showcase at India Couture Week 2023. With our shared visions of environmental consciousness, constant innovation and prime workmanship, this partnership feels natural and instinctual. With this showcase, we celebrate the coming together of cutting-edge technology and traditional values of simpler, sustainable living that shall shape the future,” the designer said.

Get ready to witness Delhi being lit up with different elements of fashion.