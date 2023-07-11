Brahmaviharidas Swami, along with other BAPS swamis and volunteers, received a warm welcome from HE Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at his private Royal Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

During the half-hour meeting, the focus was on the ongoing work, inauguration ceremony, and global impact of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

HE Sheikh Nahayan expressed deep admiration for the progress of the Mandir’s construction, recognising its significant role in promoting values, harmony, and cultural enrichment.

He praised the swamis and volunteers for exceeding expectations and remarked that the Mandir would become one of the wonders of the world.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi symbolises enduring values and cultural heritage, while strengthening the friendship between India and the UAE and fostering international harmony.

Brahmaviharidas Swami expressed gratitude for the historic gift of land and emphasised the Mandir’s importance.

He highlighted that its construction represents a monumental milestone, not only in fostering relations between India and the UAE but also in promoting harmony worldwide.

The meeting concluded with HE Sheikh Nahayan expressing personal reverence and remembrance of Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, and special prayers were offered for his well-being, underscoring a deep spiritual bond.

Scheduled to open to the public in February 2024, the BAPS Hindu Mandir will not only serve as a place of worship but also as a symbol of cultural heritage, promoting values, harmony, and the rich traditions of Hinduism.