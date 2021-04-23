Last year, reports were doing the rounds that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn was set to work with Yash Raj Films on a superhero flick, marking his maiden collaboration with the premier production house. But if fresh reports are to be believed, the actor has opted out of the high-profile film due to his packed schedule.

Reportedly, YRF had allotted a whopping budget of 900 million to the production cost of the film, in addition to the print and publicity cost and Ajay Devgn’s remuneration. The approximate budget of the film was 1800 million, which was also among the costliest film for Ajay Devgn till date.

The Golmaal Again (2017) was supposed to play the supervillain in the untitled film. YRF was also set to launch Chunky Panday’s nephew and Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday with the same venture.

“Ajay had never signed on the dotted line. He had a powerful role, too. But now, it seems he does not have dates to allot to the project. Adi does not want to push the film any further since Ahaan also has been waiting for a few years now. They were still trying to chalk out a plan that could work out both for the superstar and the banner but at this point, it seems improbable,” a source in the know informs a publication.

Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020), already has a number of projects in the pipeline. Some of his upcoming films include RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, MayDay, Thank God, and Chanakya.

In addition to films, the superstar is also gearing up for his digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar VIP’s Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. “So, his dates are blocked till almost end of this year and it seems Ajay won’t be able to accommodate the Shiv Rawail directorial anymore.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Yash Raj Films, Ahaan Panday,