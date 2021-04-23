A couple of weeks ago, Shraddha Kapoor announced that she is set to play a double role in T-Series Films’ next production venture, Chaalbaaz In London. Pankaj Parashar, who also directed the Sridevi-starrer Chaalbaaz (1989), has been tapped to helm the upcoming comic-caper.

The latest update on Chaalbaaz In London suggests that Shraddha Kapoor will undergo action training as part of her preparation for the forthcoming film.

Spilling more beans, a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “It is a character’s requirement, however, that is not all. Shraddha will also have to learn the basics of a few foreign languages as one of her characters speaks a few foreign languages too. Meanwhile, the writing is currently going on in full swing. Baaghi 2 (2018) writer Jojo Khan and Dream Girl (2018) writer Niket Pandey have collaborated with Pankaj Parashar for the script. Once they lock the final story, they will decide on the shooting date.”

Chaalbaaz In London is a joint production between Bhushan Kumar and Ahmed Khan. While Shraddha Kapoor has done multiple films with Kumar, it will mark her second collaboration with Ahmed after the rousing success of Baaghi 3 (2020).

Heaping praises on the actress and her comic timing, Ahmed Khan had earlier said in a statement, “Shraddha is a fabulous actor and she will play both the characters with equal ease and her comic timing is impeccable. I know how funny Shraddha can be, so she was our obvious choice and when we reached out to her, she obviously jumped at it.”

Aside from Chaalbaaz In London, Shraddha Kapoor also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She also headlines Nikhil Dwivedi’s ambitious fantasy film Naagin, which is yet to get off the ground.

