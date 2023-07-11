HARRIS BOKHARI OBE has been appointed as the new chair of National Citizen Service (NCS) trust for a three year term starting Wednesday (12), a statement said.

He will help lead the trust to deliver its new strategy, providing greater choice and opportunity for young people and drives the government’s youth guarantee, the statement added.

Bokhari joins the trust as an internationally acclaimed youth leader having founded Patchwork Foundation in 2010.

NCS is designed to support young people to overcome and combat the challenges they face and enables them to become world ready and work ready.

Bokhari OBE said: “I am honoured and excited to assume the role of chair at NCS trust. To date, NCS has been a catalyst for profound change in the lives of countless young people. I am eager to contribute my efforts in enabling many more teenagers to unlock their full potential, irrespective of their background.

“There has never been a more important time for NCS to give young people confidence and skills. Alongside Mark, I embrace the opportunity of guiding NCS Trust on its path of empowering young people and realising their ambitious vision and mission.”

Bokhari’s wide range of roles include serving on the board of the Natural History Museum, The Royal Parks, the Prince’s Trust Mosaic Initiative and is

an elected council member of the National Trust.

He was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to young people and interfaith relations, and is an independent member of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service Committee, and the Community and Voluntary Service honours Committee.

Since being awarded his OBE, Bokhari has raised an additional £2 million for various charities.

In 2012, in memory of the late father Naz Bokhari OBE, he co-founded the Naz Legacy Foundation which helps young people from minority communities and disadvantaged backgrounds by supporting their education whilst encouraging positive integration into British society. This was awarded the 2014 Big Society Award from the prime minister.

In 2018, he was awarded the Diversity Champion Award by the Cabinet Office as part of its inaugural National Democracy Week.

Mark Gifford, CEO of NCS trust, said: “Harris’ dedication to promoting the inclusion of underprivileged and underserved communities within civil society aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering a country of connected citizens benefiting from transformative experiences that bridge social divides.

“With Harris’ invaluable support, I am confident that we will achieve this vision and work diligently towards equipping young people with the inspiration and skills needed to thrive as they become work ready and world ready.”

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer said, “Supporting young people, particularly those at risk, is a key priority of mine and I am looking forward to working with Harris Bokhari to make our joint vision come to life. Harris’ experience of social enterprise and championing young people’s engagement in their communities will serve him well as the new Chair, leading the NCS Trust in its continued transformation and its new strategy.”