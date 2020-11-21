American cult-bike maker Harley-Davidson on Saturday said it is working with its new partner Hero MotoCorp to “ensure a smooth transition” for its customers in India, including after-sale services and warranty.

Last month, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp announced their partnership for the Indian market.

They have inked a distribution agreement, under which Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles. It will also sell parts and accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

Harley-Davidson Managing Director (Asia Emerging Markets and India) Sajeev Rajasekharan said in a statement, “As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders.”

He further said the company is providing its riders with updates as available. The firm has assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) activities will continue from January 2021 onwards, he added.

After the company announced its exit from India in September, Harley-Davidson’s dealers said they are looking at taking legal action against the US bike manufacturer over measly compensation.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said the exit of the American cult-bike maker would lead to a loss for the brand’s dealer partners in the country along with job loss of up to 2,000 workers across the bike maker’s dealerships.