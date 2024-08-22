18.5 C
Gus Walz inspires at DNC: Tim Walz highlights son’s unique abilities and disability rights

By: vibhuti

Date:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 21: Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz celebrates with his daughter Hope Walz (L), son Gus Walz (2nd-L) and wife Gwen Walz (R) after accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party's presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who is running as the vice-presidential candidate alongside Kamala Harris, has a son, Gus, who is a special child with unique abilities. Gus Walz has ADHD, a non-verbal learning disorder, and an anxiety disorder. Despite these challenges, his parents, Tim and Gwen Walz, have never viewed Gus’s conditions as obstacles. They see them as his “secret power.”

During Walz’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Gus, who watched with his mother and sister, Hope, was visibly moved by his father’s words. He jumped up and pointed to his dad, saying, “I love you, dad.”

The Walz family’s openness about Gus’s experiences is helping to increase awareness and support for others facing similar challenges. Advocates like Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, believe that when public figures share their experiences, it encourages others to talk about their own disabilities, which is crucial for addressing the needs of the disability community.

At the convention, Gwen Walz emphasized her husband’s commitment to ensuring that “every student and every person deserves a chance to get ahead,” highlighting the campaign’s focus on disability rights.

The Walz family is not alone in politics when it comes to having a child with a disability. In the past, Sarah Palin and Amy Coney Barrett have also been open about their children with Down syndrome.

Tim and Gwen Walz have always recognized Gus’s unique abilities. From a young age, it was clear that Gus was different from his classmates, preferring video games and spending time alone. As a teenager, Gus was diagnosed with ADHD, a condition that affects millions but can be managed with the right support.

Advocates like Jessica Anacker, who is neurodivergent, stress the importance of having leaders in powerful positions who can advocate for the needs of Americans with disabilities. Regardless of the election outcome, the hope is that the next administration will prioritize these issues.

Senator Tammy Duckworth, a disability rights advocate, believes that Walz’s openness will benefit all Americans with disabilities. She notes that disabilities have often been hidden, but public discussion and visibility are key to normalizing and supporting those with disabilities in society.

Tim and Gwen Walz are proud of Gus and excited to have him by their side on this journey, showing that disabilities are not limitations but unique strengths that can be embraced and celebrated.

