Berlin startup Tomorrow Bio offers hope of revival with $222,000 cryogenic preservation service

A Berlin-based startup, Tomorrow Bio, is making headlines by offering a unique service: the option to cryogenically freeze deceased bodies with the hope of reviving them in the future. This high-tech procedure comes at a steep price of $222,603, along with a monthly membership fee of $55.

The company has reported that six people and five pets have already undergone this procedure, and there are currently around 650 individuals on the waiting list, averaging 36 years old.

Tomorrow Bio uses advanced technology for what they call “field cryoprotection.” This process begins immediately after a person is declared legally dead. The company has retrofitted ambulances that function as mobile surgery rooms, allowing them to start the cryopreservation process on-site.

Co-founder Fernando Azevedo Pinheiro said, “Personally, I believe that within my lifetime — I’m currently 40 years old — we may witness the safe cryopreservation and reanimation of complex organisms.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomorrow Bio (@tomorrowbio)

The procedure involves replacing the body’s fluids with “essentially medical-grade antifreeze” to prevent irreversible cold damage. The temperature is then gradually lowered to around minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit over the course of a week before the body is stored in a long steel container filled with liquid nitrogen for long-term preservation.

- Advertisement -

Pinheiro explains that many individuals seek cryopreservation due to a fear of death. “For some, the primary motivation is the fear of dying. Cryopreservation offers them hope and a sense of security, providing a potential path to extend their lives.” Despite the high cost, the service appeals to those interested in the possibilities of future technologies and experiences, such as space travel.

Tomorrow Bio is the only company worldwide that claims to offer this type of immediate cryopreservation. If a person is successfully revived and their investment hasn’t been fully utilized for treatment, they receive the remaining money back. The company cites a successful example of a similar preservation technique used to save a rabbit’s kidney.

Tomorrow Bio has storage facilities across Europe, including locations in Berlin and Amsterdam, and plans to open a satellite location in New York City. As the concept of cryogenic preservation gains traction, many patrons remain hopeful about what the future may hold. According to Pinheiro, “Many customers are fascinated by the possibilities of future technologies and experiences, such as space travel.”

In summary, Tomorrow Bio is at the forefront of a controversial yet intriguing field, offering people the chance to potentially beat death through advanced preservation techniques. While it raises many ethical and scientific questions, the idea of reanimation continues to capture the imagination of many.