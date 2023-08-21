24.4 C
London
Monday, August 21, 2023
Entertainment

‘Great move for India’: Kareena on Chandrayaan 3 moon landing

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday said like any other Indian, she too is waiting “with bated breath” for the Chandrayaan 3 to land on the moon’s surface and she plans to watch the event with her children.

The actress, who was in New Delhi to promote a brand, spoke about India’s moon mission and how it is a moment of pride for the country.

“It’s a great move for India, a proud moment for each and every Indian. You feel that pride in your heart,” Kareena told reporters.

Chandrayaan-3, which was launched on July 14, is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon around 6.04 pm on August 23, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“You feel that pride in your heart. As Indians, all of us right now, are waiting to watch it. A lot of people are going to be glued watching it. I am going to be doing that with my boys as well, with bated breath,” Kareena, who shares sons Taimur and Jeh with actor-husband Saif Ali Khan, said.

