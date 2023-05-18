Every year, the enchanting French Riviera comes alive with a whirlwind of glitz, glamour, and top cinematic talent as the Cannes Film Festival takes centre stage. The city is abuzz with excitement as the 76th edition of the prestigious Cannes Festival got underway this week.

From May 16 to May 27, the iconic Palais des Festivals et des Congrès de Cannes will be the hub of cinematic brilliance and dazzling fashion.

This year, like previous ones, newcomers and established stars from the Indian film industry will walk the red carpet.

Actresses Sara Ali Khan, and Urvashi Rautela were seen on the red carpet earlier this week.

Opting for a traditional look, actress Sara made her Cannes debut in an exquisite ivory lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her hair was styled in a gentle bun, with minimal accessories such as an elegant bracelet and statement earrings.

Urvashi turned heads with in a vibrant hot pink tulle gown by Sima Couture. However, stealing the spotlight was her breathtaking and extravagant Cartier crocodile necklace, which added a touch of luxury to her ensemble.

Joining this stellar lineup are the Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar; Esha Gupta, who won the Miss India International title in 2007 and actress Mrunal Thakur.

Manushi was dressed in a pristine white fairy-tale gown by Fovari, with exquisite lace bodice and a trailing train. She accessorised with a striking statement piece, completing her look.

Esha exuded elegance in an all-white ensemble – a Nicholas Jebran gown that featured a floral bodice and a high, exaggerated collar. The outfit boasted a 3D flower design, with a thigh-high slit and deep plunging neckline.

Mrunal took to Instagram to share glimpses of her debut look at Cannes. She rocked a dazzling black jacket layered over a black corset, paired with stylish laced black trousers. She elevated her fashion game with vibrant eye makeup and statement danglers. Mrunal’s stunning ensemble was from the collections of Dhruv Kapoor.

Also, in recognition of her talent and style, Fagun Thakrar received an official invitation to the festival. The actress and film director wore a custom-made blue dress by renowned Paris couture designer, Sima Couture, on the prestigious opening night.

Dubai Bling star and self-made millionaire, Farhana Bodi also made a striking appearance on the Cannes red carpet. Known for her glamorous lifestyle showcased in the popular reality series, Farhana is a prominent social media influencer, entrepreneur, and avid traveler.

She was dressed in a lemon feather gown adorned with a magnificent bow and a trail that extended a remarkable three metres. The ensemble, crafted by the renowned atelier Zuhra, exuded an air of elegance and sophistication. To add a touch of sparkle, she accessorized with custom diamond ear cuffs designed exclusively by Renu Oberoi luxury jewellery, adding a dash of glamour to her overall look.

Additionally, renowned actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a revered veteran of the esteemed Cannes red carpet, once again graced the event with her presence. Making her first appearance this year, she captivated onlookers in a stunning shimmery green kaftan ensemble by Valentino.

The eye-catching outfit, accentuated by its cape sleeves, effortlessly commanded attention. Aishwarya’s choice of towering heels added an extra touch of allure. She completed her ensemble with her signature matte makeup, dark lips, and sleek poker-straight hair styled with a sharp middle parting.