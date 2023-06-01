A great recent release by a British Asian singer has been Don’t Need Your Love.

The superb new song from Gilska is an intense alternative-electronic-pop sonic experience, powered by her impressive vocals and meaningful lyrics. It adds to a growing list of achievements for the classically trained singer, including eyecatching live performances.

Eastern Eye decided to find out more about the young star by getting her to reveal 10 songs she loves.

Young & Beautiful by Lana Del Ray: I first heard this song in The Great Gatsby (2013), which is one of my favourite movies and fell in love with its cinematic, romantic feel. The melancholic and beautiful lyrics inspire me to write and made me fall in love with song writing. It makes you want to romanticise your entire existence.

Save Your Tears by The Weeknd: This song made me fall in love with The Weeknd’s music. He inspires a lot of my music with the 80s synth influences and melancholic melodies/lyrics. It’s got such a great and catchy chorus. I think I’ve put it on at every single one of my parties.

Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus: I love Miley and her commitment to performance of her tracks and Midnight Sky really showcased what drew me to her. It was also hugely relatable to me when she released it, so clicked even more. It’s such a great song, again with the 80s influences, but rocky vocals combined.

Escapism by Raye: The lyrics being written about such a complex meaning in such a clever way is what I adore most about the song. It also has many different sections, which I think is rare in a pop song today, but it’s still been incredibly popular, which is another testament to how good it is.

The Way I Are by Timbaland: This always makes me feel nostalgic and such a great song to get everyone to dance at a party. Timbaland is one of my favourite producers and his production in this song is unbelievable, and paired with the ridiculously catchy melodies, it’s a complete banger.

Kings & Queens by Ava Max: I can’t tell you how many times I’ve listened to this song. I love how powerful it makes you feel with its power chords and anthemlike synths. It’s a great pop song and always makes me want to dance with the girls. Ava’s vocals are strong and clean which I also love.

Grow Old With Me by Tom Odell: I love listening to the lyrics of this song as Tom is so good at telling a story. The beautiful song captures real love in a romantic way and the stages of growing old together with your partner. It always makes me feel good. His vocals are full of passion, which makes you feel alive.

How To Be A Heartbreaker by Marina and The Diamonds: I first heard this song at 14 and couldn’t stop listening to it. The lyrics are so playful and written in such a clever way. They became gospel to me. Her tone is deep and warm which is also quite unique. It’s such a catchy tune.

Moth To A Flame by The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia: From the melodies to the catchy chorus and melancholic synths, it feels like it should be in a movie. I feel like I’m in a music video anytime I listen to it. The lyrics of this song are so simple and dark, yet sung in an almost hopeful way and I love that juxtaposition.

Don’t Need Your Love by Gilska: To be cheeky I’m also including my new single Don’t Need Your Love. I love the almost aggressive beat that comes in at the beginning, which makes you feel powerful. It’s a track to empower people that can relate to it.