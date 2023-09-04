19.1 C
London
Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Subscribe
HomeBusinessGFG Alliance considers selling Clydebridge steel mill site
Business

GFG Alliance considers selling Clydebridge steel mill site

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Sports

Indians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open

Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round...
Headline Story

Perception of India has changed: Modi

PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...
Headline Story

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...
Entertainment

Irvine Iqbal onboards National Theatre’s musical version of ‘The Witches’ – see full cast here

The National Theatre today announces the full cast for...
UK News

TikToker Mahek Bukhari, mother get life term for ‘callous and cold-blooded’ murder of 2 men

A social media influencer and her mother were sentenced...

METALS tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is considering selling its Clydebridge site, one of the two steel mills it acquired about seven years ago.

The family-owned business group bought the mothballed steel plants at Clydebridge and Dalzell in a Scottish government-backed deal in 2016. Scottish Enterprises funded the takeover with a £7 million loan to GFG as the government looked to revive the steel industry. Both plants were previously owned by India’s Tata Steel.

It was reported earlier this year that GFG was paying interest on the loan regularly although the principal was yet to be repaid.

Now the group is “marketing” the Clydebridge site in South Lanarkshire “for a possible sale” to strengthen the other plant at Dalzell, assuring that the move won’t result in job losses.

“Following a review of commercial options, GFG Alliance has decided to market the site at Clydebridge for possible sale,” the company told the Times, adding that “no jobs will be affected.”

“We are working closely with Scottish Enterprise to ensure this decision will allow GFG Alliance to bolster its Dalzell site, protecting production and employment at Scotland’s last remaining steel mill.”

The government, which is believed to have suggested possible buyers to Gupta, however, said the sale of the Clydebridge site “is a matter for the business to consider.”

In 2016, the government also helped Gupta take over Lochaber aluminium smelter near Fort William by providing £500 million loan guarantees for power supplies to the facility.

Gupta was once regarded as the saviour of the UK’s steel industry but the collapse of his main financial backer Greensill Capital in 2021 hit his business empire.

His group faced investigation in the UK and France but it denied any wrongdoing.

GFG, comprising Liberty Steel, Simec Energy and Alvance Aluminium has operations in 35 countries, with a total employee count of about 35,000.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Naresh Goyal used Jet Airways funds for ‘personal enrichment’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Indians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open

Sports 0
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round...

Perception of India has changed: Modi

Headline Story 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...

Popular

Indians Yuki and Saketh suffer first-round exits at US Open

Sports 0
Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni lost their respective opening-round...

Perception of India has changed: Modi

Headline Story 0
PRIME minister Narendra Modi has said the perception of...

Sunak rejects quick-fix trade deal with India

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak has dismissed the possibility of a swift...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc