There were reports that recently Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were caught by Mumbai Police as the two roaming in Bandra Bandstand area. Now, according to the news agency ANI, both the actors have been booked for violating lockdown rules.

ANI tweeted, “An FIR has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & others for violating COVID-19 restrictions: Mumbai Police. The actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade & couldn’t give a valid reasons to police for being out of their homes after 2 pm.”

Even Mumbai Police tweeted about it, but they didn’t mention Disha and Tiger’s name. However, in their tweet, they used the names of their movies.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19.”

Tiger and Disha have been reportedly dating each other from the past few years. The actors together had featured in the film Baaghi 2.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Tiger will be seen in films like Heropanti 2 and Ganapath. Meanwhile, Disha has Ek Villan Returns and KTina in her kitty.