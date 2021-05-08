Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and controversies go hand-in-hand. The actress has been at the center of yet another controversy after she recently shared an inflammatory post of Twitter, which received flak from all sections of the society and led the micro-blogging site to suspend her account.

After the suspension of her account, a spokesperson from the micro-blogging site had said, “We have been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service.”

As if that was not enough, now a new FIR has been filed against the award-winning actress for allegedly instigating communal disharmony in West Bengal and giving a hate speech through the social media platform.

The complaint has been filed by activist and Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta in Kolkata’s Ultadanga police station. Dutta has alleged that Ranaut has maligned the image of West Bengal’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee. The Kolkata Police has registered a case against the actress under sections 153A, 504,505 IPC, and 43 and 66 IT Act.

Ranaut had allegedly wrote on Instagram, “Shame on everyone who supported this fascist Monster Mamta and shame on this government which can’t protect its supporters.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi a biographical drama based on the life of actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa who went to serve four times as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. After being postponed several times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the film is expected to hit screens in the second half of the year.

She also stars in RSVP Movies’ Tejas where she plays the character of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film. Her delayed project Dhaakad is also expected to start rolling this year.

