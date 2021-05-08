The second wave of coronavirus in India has seen celebrities from all walks of life to come forward and do their bit in helping those who have been gravely impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has been using her social media platforms to raise awareness and extend help to those in need during the country’s critical pandemic moment. She has now announced her association with a virtual fundraiser aimed at raising funds for Covid-19 relief efforts.

Taking to social media, Sanon shared the poster for the virtual fundraiser with many prominent names from different fields. The virtual fundraiser will be supported by the IBreathe for India foundation and Give India.

“I am committed in my effort to helping India accelerate the fight against Covid-19. Every rupee we raise through this fundraiser will be doubled by our donor partners. I BREATHE FOR INDIA, do you? Click on the link in bio to donate. The only way to make a difference is – TOGETHER,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has multiple exciting projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Maddock Films Mimi, which we hear is heading to a streaming media platform for a direct-to-digital premiere.

She recently completed Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and is presently busy with T-Series Films’ Adipurush, which is the modern take on the epic Ramayana. The actress plays the character of Sita in the high-profile mythological drama, while Prabhas plays Lord Ram. Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Lankesh.

The actress has also wrapped up her portion for Maddock Films’ horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. In the second half of 2021, she is expected to join Tiger Shroff on the sets of Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath.

