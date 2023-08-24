18 C
London
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Entertainment

Fawad, Mahira, Sanam to star in Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’

By: Shelbin MS

Pakistani stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed are set to reunite for the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The show, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel, is the streamer’s first Pakistan-themed original, reported Variety.

The story revolves around Sikandar, a Harvard law student who experiences a life-changing incident that makes him keep others at bay, and Liza, a talented artist who is bursting with life but has had a troubled past.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo will also feature Ahad Raza Mir, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed.

Momina Duraid serves as the showrunner of the series, which is being shot in Italy, the UK, and Pakistan.

Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Sanam Saeed are counted among the top artistes in Pakistan.

Fawad and Mahira worked in the series Humsafar, which became a massive hit in Pakistan as well as India. They reunited for the 2022 movie The Legend of Maula Jatt, which became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. The movie also featured Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Sanam Saeed and Fawad earlier worked together for the popular Pakistani series Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Their upcoming collaboration is the Zindagi series Barzakh.




