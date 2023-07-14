FROM being made the lead singer of iconic rock band Jal as a teenager to forging a solo music career and becoming a hugely successful actor, Farhan Saeed has always shown an amazing ability to take on any challenge. This has enabled him to entertain audiences across diverse platforms and put together a hugely impressive body work, which ranges from hit songs to winning performances in popular drama serials.

The Pakistani star also played the lead role in the movie Tich Button, and today beautifully balances a thriving acting career with singing, along with being one half of a popular power couple, with his wife Urwa Hocane.

His latest drama serial Jhok Sarkar adds to his impressive list of projects and sees him portray a tough police officer. Eastern Eye caught up with the multi-talented star to discuss his journey, new HUM TV show, inspirations, music and acting.

How do you reflect on your creative music and acting journey?

This whole journey has been a blessing. I have deep gratitude for all that it has given me and continues to bless me with. I will never take it for granted.

You first came to prominence as a singer and have remained connected to music. In terms of music what has been your most memorable moment?

I clearly remember the first time I performed. I couldn’t quite comprehend what was happening and mostly went with the flow. I do, however, remember all my first concerts and performances because they are priceless memories for me. One must always perform as if it’s their first time, just to keep the energy flowing, because there will always be somebody in the audience listening to you for the first time.

What inspired your incredibly successful move from music to acting?

I never wanted to be an actor, but it just happened. To be honest initially, I never thought I would be taking up acting this seriously.

Now I think I’m in love with the process of acting, as I want to discover new roles and boundaries I can push as an actor, and I think that keeps me going. Choosing the right script, right role and performing to my best abilities is what I’m enjoying right now.

Did you imagine becoming such a successful actor?

I strongly believe as a performer, be it acting or music, we only have to give it our heart and soul, and what we truly believe is our best shot. Then everything else will take care of itself. Knowing that you have given your best is more meaningful. The rest, including success, is in God’s hand – he opens doors for us we don’t even imagine are there.

Which of your characters has been closest to your heart?

It’s difficult to choose because you give so much of yourself to each project. So, in that regard all my characters are very close to my heart, to be honest. But if I have to choose one then Hamza Raees Ahmed in Mere Humsafar is a character, when I did it, I never thought would get so much praise from around the globe, as it garnered.

That role in Mere Humsafar really resonated with audiences, was it your most challenging one?

Yes, I think so. That role of Hamza from Mere Humsafar was the most challenging role for me because I never did such a role and script before, and never portrayed such a character on television.

Tell us about your new drama serial Jhok Sarkar?

Jhok Sarkar is a story of a small town in Pakistan where a new cop comes into the area and challenges the local landlord. The action and adventure that follows between the two is the crux of the story. It is directed by Saife Hasan, who gave us Sang-e-Mar Mar, Ehd-e-Wafa, and written by Hashim Nadeem, who gifted us Khuda aur Mohabbat, Raqse Bismil and Parizaad. So, this is an actor’s dream team.

How does this role compare to others you have done?

For starters this is the first time I am playing a policeman, so am entering a new territory with this one. I genuinely can’t compare it to anything I have done before. That is one of the reasons why it appealed to me so much.

How do you approach a new project as an actor?

I am very instinctive, so there is no preset formula. But I do look at the script and understand the story we are telling. I ask key questions like, will my audience and fans like it, and can I do justice to it as an actor. At the next step I look at the director – the captain of the ship. Then I just immerse myself in the role.

How did you decide on the impactful look in your new series?

I had a long discussion with my director on Jhok Sarkar (Saife Hasan) as both of us knew we wanted a different look for my character. I also went through an intense workout for a fitter look, as well as trying different hairstyles and facial hair options before we locked on this look. It’s something different and I just hope my fans love it too.

Who do you think this new drama serial appeals to?

When you do a project, the hope is that it will reach a wide audience. I think Jhok Sarkar will appeal to everyone because there is a great creative team behind it.

Do you get nervous before the release of a new project?

Words of encouragement make you more confident and motivate you to work on the next project. It is important to be on the same page as the audience in terms of what they want to see, and I think I have been lucky with that.

What inspires you as an actor?

I think as an artist, whether you are an actor, musician or doing something else creative, anything can inspire you. There’s no one particular thing. But one must be really perceptive in order to be a good artist.

How do you strike that balance between music and acting, and does one take priority?

There’s not much of a difference because my focus is to give my best, regardless of what I do. However, I have to get into my respective roles; for instance, when it comes to singing, I have to be present in the studio, record and make music videos. While as an actor I need to choose the right script and perform accordingly. It’s just the process that is different. Essentially, I must give my best and entertain my fans. I feel blessed to be able to do both.

You have sung some top tracks, but which is closest to your heart?

One song that I really enjoyed singing was the cover of Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai by my favourite singer Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Who would you love to collaborate with musically?

I want to collaborate with anyone that’s doing amazing work, so naming just one would be hard. But I am amazed with the kind of talent out there these days and would love to team up with anyone like-minded, with interesting ideas.

What type of music dominates your personal playlist?

Anything that’s good and melodic. I love listening to artists that don’t give up on melody. Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Jagjit Singh are constant.

What is the best advice you ever got?

Always be grounded, as nothing lasts forever. Enjoy where you are, stay consistent at it and appreciate every moment.

You have done acting and music really well, but if you could master something new what would it be?

I want to direct one day maybe and get more clarity as to what the people behind the camera see.

Finally, how much does your amazing fan support mean to you?

My fans are everything to me. For me, they are more like family than fans. I am where and who I am because of them. They keep me going and really motivate me to give my best in everything I do.

Instagram: @farhan_saeed