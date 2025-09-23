Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan defends ‘AK-47’ celebration after half-century against India

Highlights:

Sahibzada Farhan scored 58 runs off 45 balls against India in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage.

His “AK-47” gun gesture celebration after reaching fifty drew criticism from fans.

Farhan said he did not care about negative reactions and that the celebration was spontaneous.

He emphasized the importance of playing aggressive cricket against all teams, not just India. - Advertisement -

Farhan admitted Pakistan needs to improve its batting in the powerplay overs to avoid early collapses.

Pakistan’s next match is against Sri Lanka, where Farhan’s role will again be vital.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has found himself in the middle of controversy after his celebration during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against India. The batter, who scored an important 58 runs off 45 balls, celebrated his half-century with a gun gesture, which many fans on social media described as the “AK-47 celebration.” The move has sparked widespread debate, but Farhan insists he is not bothered by the criticism.

Sahibzada Farhan’s Performance Against India

During the high-profile match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21, Sahibzada Farhan gave Pakistan a strong start with his controlled yet aggressive batting. Opening the innings, he built momentum for Pakistan’s total score of 171 before being dismissed by India’s all-rounder Shivam Dube. Farhan’s innings of 58 runs from 45 deliveries included a mix of boundaries and calculated stroke play that set the tone for Pakistan’s batting.

While his runs gave Pakistan a platform, it was the unusual celebration that drew attention. After reaching his fifty, Farhan made an “AK-47” gun gesture, which immediately divided opinion among fans and commentators.

Sahibzada Farhan Explains His Celebration

In a press interaction before Pakistan’s next Asia Cup Super Four match against Sri Lanka, Sahibzada Farhan made it clear that he had no regrets about his gesture and that it was a spur-of-the-moment action.

“I think, if you talk about the sixes, you will see that (a lot) in the future. And that (celebration) was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let’s do a celebration today. I did that. I don’t know how people will take it. I don’t care about that. And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It doesn’t need to be India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today,” Farhan said.

His statement reflects his focus on maintaining an aggressive style of cricket, something Pakistan has emphasized as part of their approach in the tournament.

Sahibzada Farhan on Aggressive Cricket

The opener highlighted that his celebration should not overshadow the bigger picture — the importance of playing fearless and attacking cricket. Sahibzada Farhan stressed that aggression should not be limited to matches against India but should be part of Pakistan’s strategy against all teams.

By maintaining this approach, Farhan believes Pakistan can maximize its chances of putting pressure on opponents early in the game. His innings against India demonstrated how intent and aggression in the powerplay can give Pakistan the momentum it often struggles to maintain.

Sahibzada Farhan Discusses Powerplay Strategy

While defending his celebration, Sahibzada Farhan also addressed Pakistan’s batting concerns, particularly in the first 10 overs. The opener admitted that in recent matches, the team had not been able to use the powerplay effectively, often losing early wickets.

“I think in the last few matches, what was missing was that we were not utilising powerplays well. We were given early wickets. It is important to use the powerplays well and also not give away wickets.

The way we played in power plays today, we did not give away early wickets. God willing, our power play was also very good as we scored 90-something runs in 10 overs. We did collapse in the middle, but we will rectify it,” he said.

This acknowledgment underlines Pakistan’s intent to fix a recurring problem ahead of their next clash against Sri Lanka, where early stability in the batting lineup will be crucial.

Sahibzada Farhan’s Role Going Forward

As Pakistan looks ahead in the Asia Cup 2025, Sahibzada Farhan will remain central to their plans. His ability to provide a steady yet aggressive start makes him an important figure in Pakistan’s top order. While his celebration has sparked debate, the team will be more concerned about his consistency with the bat, particularly in the powerplays.

For Farhan, the focus remains on scoring runs and ensuring Pakistan capitalizes on strong starts. His insistence on aggressive cricket highlights the style of play Pakistan wants to maintain, especially in high-pressure matches against major opponents like India and Sri Lanka.