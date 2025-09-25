Chris Wright clarifies US stance on India, Pakistan energy ties

Highlights:

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright says the Biden administration has no active interest in Pakistan’s oil reserves.

Wright emphasizes the US “does not want to punish India” over Russian oil purchases.

Remarks reassure Indian Americans and signal continued strong US-India energy and strategic partnership.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has clarified that the Biden administration is not planning major investments in Pakistan’s oil reserves, countering claims made by former President Donald Trump. Wright said there is currently no active US government or corporate interest in oil exploration or development projects in Pakistan, framing Trump’s statements as political posturing rather than official policy.

The clarification is important for India, which has been monitoring regional energy developments closely. New Delhi’s energy strategy remains unchanged as it continues diversifying oil imports from the Middle East, Russia, and the US. Experts note that Pakistan’s oil potential is limited and political instability deters large-scale foreign investment, leaving China as the main external player through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

US Position on Russian Oil

Addressing India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil, Wright said the US “does not want to punish India” but aims to end the war in Ukraine. He encouraged India to consider US oil exports as an alternative, stating that “India can buy oil from every nation on earth, just not Russia.” His remarks reinforce the US view of India as a key energy and strategic partner.

Reassurance to Indian Americans

Wright’s statements provide clarity after weeks of uncertainty in India-US relations. For the Indian American community, the remarks signal that the Biden administration seeks to strengthen, rather than strain, the long-term energy and economic partnership with India.

The controversy began when Trump claimed the US was preparing to invest heavily in Pakistan’s untapped oil reserves, raising concerns about potential shifts in Washington’s regional energy strategy. Wright’s unequivocal clarification — that there is no active governmental or corporate interest in Pakistan oil projects — dispels fears that the US is looking to boost Pakistan’s energy sector.

For Indian Americans, this distinction is significant. Many view the India-US relationship as central to South Asia’s stability and a driver of innovation, technology, and commerce. Signals that Washington might favor Islamabad often spark concern among business leaders and professionals who advocate for deeper economic ties with India. Wright’s statement aims to reassure them and reinforce trust.

India and China ‘Primary Funders’ Context

Wright also addressed concerns regarding India’s Russian oil imports. While he acknowledged that such purchases help fund the Ukraine war, he stopped short of framing India as a target for US sanctions. Instead, he emphasized that Washington “does not want to punish India” and promoted US oil as a practical alternative.

This tone contrasts with Trump’s accusations that India and China are “primary funders” of the Ukraine conflict. Wright’s comments offer a more constructive approach, signaling that the US continues to view India as a key partner in Indo-Pacific security, clean energy transition, and global supply chain stability.