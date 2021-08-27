After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, apart from Dil Bechara, there was one more film of the actor that had made it to the headlines. We are talking about Rumy Jafry’s movie which was supposed to star Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty.

While the film had not gone on the floors, Sushant had given his nod to do the film. A few months ago, there were reports that Rumy Jafry is planning to revive the project with some another actor.

Recently, when we interacted with Jafry, we asked him about the reports of him reviving the project, to which he said, “No, that’s not true. But, after his demise a lot of people have approached me for the film because everyone knows that Sushant was quite choosy with the scripts. So, if he had finalised a script, it will be a good script.”

“As a writer, we visualise the character. So, whenever I think about that story, it reminds me of Sushant. So for now, I have kept that script in the locker. After sometime I will decide if I want to make that film and with whom I want to make it. But, right now it’s not happening”

Rumy Jafry made his directorial comeback with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. The film, which also stars Rhea Chakraborty in a pivotal role, released in theatres on Friday (27).