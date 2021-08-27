A couple of months ago, it was announced that Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari will be directing a docu-drama series titled Break Point which will be based on Tennis players Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s iconic on-court partnership and their off-court lives.

Break Point will stream on Zee5 and on Friday (27), the first look poster of the series was unveiled. The streaming platform tweeted, “They put Indian tennis on the map but walked away when they had the world at their feet. It’s time to finally hear the untold story of @Maheshbhupathi and @Leander #Breakpoint #ComingSoon only on #ZEE5.”

While talking about the series, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari in a joint statement said, “It’s great to bring to screen a series like this on a home-grown video streaming platform like Zee5. Working with icons like Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes has been surreal and to bring their untold story to screen is something that we will cherish forever.”

Leander Paes shared, “I enjoyed this walk down memory lane shooting for Break Point with wonderful storytellers like Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari in collaboration with Zee5. While Mahesh and my on-court partnership was widely covered, and our off-court chemistry was largely speculated. This is the first time that our fans will get to see and hear it all, first-hand. Mahesh and I worked really hard to put India on the top of world tennis and we are glad that we are getting a chance to present our story to the world, like never before. Enjoy our journey.”

Mahesh Bhupathi added, “It is no secret that I am reserved when it comes to communicating, so this is a big step for me to relive the journey and put it all out there in the most candid and honest manner. But, at the same time, I am happy that our fans will get to see our journey which was a mix of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood, and at times blood and tears as well. This is surely going to be a treat for all, and I am thankful to Ashwiny, Nitesh and Zee5 for giving it everything.”