Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows. One season ends and fans of the show eagerly wait for the next season.

Currently, Bigg Boss OTT is going on and soon Bigg Boss season 15 is all set to start in next few weeks. Earlier, this year, there were reports that actor Niktin Dheer is going to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

We interacted with Nikitin recently and when we asked him about the reports of him being a part of the next season of Bigg Boss, the actor quipped, “Firstly, if I was a part of it, I wouldn’t tell you, secondly I am not a part of it.”

He further said, “I have work left on my Telugu film, I have work left my on web series, so I have all these commitments which I can’t leave midway. I haven’t even been offered Bigg Boss. I think someone had just posted it, but there’s nothing like that. So, yes, I am not doing it.”

Nikitin was recently seen in Shershaah which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August 2021.

While talking to us about the film, the actor had stated, “Shershaah is a very special film for me, it’s the first time I am attempting to play a positive character. I am playing an Indian Army soldier in it and it’s a matter of great pride and honour for me to do something like this. It’s something off my checklist to be able to be a part of a film like this, to be able to wear the army uniform and be a part of a Dharma (Productions) film. We have a fantastic director in Vishnu Varadhan; he is like a poet on the screen. He has so much passion for what he does. I am really excited to watch the film and to see how people react to it.”