Esha Deol gives shout-out to half-brother Sunny Deol over ‘Gadar 2’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

With the release of Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol has been getting attention worldwide.

From fans to his family members and friends from the industry, Sunny’s well-wishers are going gaga over his action-packed performance as Tara Singh in the sequel to the hit 2001 film.

His sister Esha Deol also gave a special shout-out to him.

Taking to Instagram, Esha dropped Sunny’s still from the film and penned a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “Today let’s hear the lion roar… & reach soaring heights. Best wishes @iamsunnydeol.”

Esha is Sunny’s half-sister. Veteran star Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1953 when he was yet to make his Bollywood debut. Apart from Sunny and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra also has daughters Vijeta and Ajeita with his first wife.

However, while working in films, Dharmendra’s closeness with the famous actress Hema Malini started growing and in 1980 the two tied the knot. Dharmendra and Hema Malini have daughters Esha and Ahana together.

Esha has always talked about Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol fondly.

In June 2023, she skipped the wedding celebrations of Sunny’s son Karan in Mumbai but she made sure to shower love on her nephew and his wife Drisha.

Taking to Instagram, Esha posted, “Congratulations Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis).”

Karan responded to Esha’s message with a sweet Instagram post.

