Energy policy: Protesters drape Rishi Sunak’s home in black fabric

GREENPEACE protesters draped the private home of prime minister Rishi Sunak in black fabric to protest against his government’s energy policy, the environmental campaign group said on Thursday (3).

A picture posted by Greenpeace UK on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed four protesters atop the property, covering it in swathes of black fabric, while two others held a banner that read “RISHI SUNAK – OIL PROFITS OR OUR FUTURE?”

Meanwhile, a source at his Downing Street office said Sunak will not apologise for supporting new domestic oil and gas exploration.

The source said the police were in attendance at the protest but it was right for Britain to use domestic resources “so we are never reliant on aggressors like Putin for our energy”

“We make no apology for taking the right approach to ensure our energy security,” the Number 10 source said.

“We are also investing in renewables and our approach supports 1000s of British jobs.”

Sunak said on Wednesday (2) that he was going on holiday that evening.

