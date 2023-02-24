Emraan Hashmi’s much-awaited film Selfiee, which was creating all the buzz for ticking all boxes of being an out-and-out entertainer finally, has finally released on the silver screen. Hashmi as a cop has given a spot-on performance causing the audience to hoot and cheer in the cinema halls.

Emraan Hashmi’s release after a break was much awaited and the overpowering love has proved how seeing Hashmi on the big screen has been the most awaited moment.

Hashmi is playing the character of a cop and has aced it wonderfully. The film also marked the first collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. This dhamakedaar Jodi is the one we didn’t know we needed. With groovy songs, action, drama, & on-time comic moments, Selfiee has it all.

Prior to the release of the film, fans had articulated their excitement at various events. In Chandigarh, Delhi, Pune city, NMIMS college in Mumbai, fans flocked to see Emraan in person, congratulate him, dance to his groovy songs from the film & also click a Selfiee with him.

The craze of Main Khiladi crossed boundaries & had the busiest streets of New York groove to it. Audiences across all age groups participated in the trend of ‘#SelfieeSundayWithEmraan’ to showcase their love & excitement for his film. Expressing gratitude for the phenomenal love he received non-stop, 10 lucky fans were picked to meet Emraan in person & click a Selfiee with him. The lucky fans gave him gifts, expressed their excitement & more. This is sheer proof of Emraan Hashmi is more than a superstar. He is an emotion of joy that one feels when he is on-screen.

Selfiee is helmed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Productions. It also features Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.