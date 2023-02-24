Aanand L Rai has always been a maverick filmmaker who has always juggled multiple genres and made sure his production house comes up with quality content such as Oscar-nominated Newton, critically acclaimed Tumbbad, and internationally released Nil Battey Sannata to name a few.

He tapped into regional cinema with Aatmapamphlet. The film was selected to be screened at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival. Producer Aanand L Rai expresses his gratitude as he attends the festival.

“I’m here at the 73rd Berlin Film Festival & after the screening of Aatmapamphlet, viewers praised the brilliant storyline. This is my first step in regional cinema & it has already received global success. It’s a proud feeling when a global audience witnesses your work & praises it. It’s a proud moment to see regional cinema pinned on the global map. Gratitude only for all the love.”, says the producer.

Aatmapamphlet is written by Paresh Mokashi and directed by debutant director Ashish Bende. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kanupriya A Iyer, Zee Studios, and Maysabha.

Following the success in the regional cinema is the recently announced second installment of one of the highest grossers of 2022, Jhimma. Taapsee Pannu starrer Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba is also in the making.