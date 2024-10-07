Elon Musk changes profile picture on X platform, shows support for Donald Trump

In a bold and public move, billionaire Elon Musk has changed his X (formerly known as Twitter) display picture to signal his support for Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump. The image features Musk donning a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) cap, set against the backdrop of the American flag. As the 2024 presidential election, scheduled for November 5, draws closer, Musk’s display picture has captured the internet’s attention, adding fuel to the already heated political climate.

The image quickly sparked reactions online, with users voicing a mixture of admiration, support, and surprise. One user enthusiastically commented, “Who loves Elon and President Trump?” while another posted, “I gotta get one of those hats. Who else will be getting one?” In a darker tone, some users referred to Musk as “Dark MAGA,” reflecting the increasingly intense divide between political factions. “Dark MAGA rises,” wrote one user in reference to Musk’s display of allegiance to the former president.

Musk’s endorsement, while notable, doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Over the past few years, the billionaire entrepreneur has been vocal about his support for Trump. He even attended a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this year, at the same venue where Trump survived an assassination attempt in July. At the event, Musk was seen wearing the same MAGA hat featured in his current X display picture.

During the rally, Trump took a moment to acknowledge Musk’s presence, inviting him on stage and praising him as an “incredible guy.” The show of camaraderie between the two high-profile figures was significant, with Trump publicly embracing Musk’s support.

In his speech, Musk took a direct shot at current U.S. President Joe Biden, making a pointed comparison between Biden and Trump. “We had one president who couldn’t climb a flight of stairs and another who is fist-pumping after getting shot,” Musk quipped, referring to Biden’s well-publicized stumble and Trump’s resilience after surviving the assassination attempt. His jab at Biden was well-received by the crowd, who cheered in agreement.

Musk went on to stress the critical importance of the upcoming election, positioning Trump as the essential figure for the preservation of democracy in America. “Trump must win to preserve democracy in America,” he declared, emphasizing the stakes of the 2024 election. His words echoed the sentiments of Trump’s base, many of whom view the upcoming election as a pivotal moment in American political history.

Trump, who spoke behind bulletproof glass at the rally, addressed the assassination attempt that took place on July 13, where a bullet narrowly missed him, grazing his ear. Reflecting on the incident, he referred to the assailant as a “vicious monster,” underlining the dangers he has faced as a political figure. Musk, in turn, called the 2024 election the “most important election of our lifetime,” further rallying the audience to stand behind Trump.

Musk also issued a call to action, urging the crowd to take an active role in ensuring a Trump victory in November. “Get everyone you know, and everyone you don’t know, drag them to register to vote. If they don’t, this will be the last election. That’s my prediction,” he warned. His statement was met with applause as supporters pledged to heed his advice, recognizing the urgency in Musk’s words.

Musk’s strong support for Trump has once again highlighted the intersection between business, technology, and politics. With millions of followers on X, his public stance carries significant influence, particularly among tech-savvy voters. As the election approaches, Musk’s backing of Trump is likely to shape discussions and draw even more attention to the former president’s campaign.

While Musk’s endorsement has sparked widespread online chatter, it also raises questions about how influential figures in the tech industry can sway political discourse. Some view his involvement as a powerful endorsement that will energize Trump’s base, while others criticize his stance, particularly in the wake of his controversial comments about voter ID laws and immigration.

Regardless of the differing opinions, Musk’s decision to publicly align himself with Trump comes at a crucial time in the election cycle. As the race between Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris intensifies, endorsements like Musk’s are sure to draw attention and could potentially shape the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.