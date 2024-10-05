Donald Trump urges Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear sites amid rising tensions

At a campaign event in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump suggested that Israel should target Iran’s nuclear facilities in light of recent missile attacks. Trump’s remarks come as tensions escalate in the Middle East following the firing of nearly 200 Iranian missiles toward Israel.

The Republican White House hopeful took a critical stance on how the current administration has handled the situation, especially President Joe Biden’s response to a question about striking Iran’s nuclear program.

The discussion originated earlier in the week when Biden was asked about whether he would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The U.S. president responded with a firm “no,” explaining that while Israel has the right to defend itself, it should do so with proportionality and not target nuclear facilities.

However, Trump disagreed with Biden’s position. Speaking at a town hall-style event in Fayetteville, Trump emphasized the need to strike Iran’s nuclear sites first, arguing that this would be the most strategic and necessary target.

“They asked him [Biden], what do you think about Iran, would you hit Iran? And he goes, ‘As long as they don’t hit the nuclear stuff.’ That’s the thing you want to hit, right?” Trump told the audience, criticizing Biden’s reluctance to consider such a strike. “Isn’t that what you’re supposed to hit? I mean, it’s the biggest risk we have—nuclear weapons.”

Trump elaborated on his point by suggesting that hitting nuclear targets should be prioritized over other actions in order to mitigate the most significant threat. “If they’re going to do it, they’re going to do it. But we’ll find out whatever their plans are,” Trump added, indicating that Israel would likely take matters into its own hands regardless of U.S. guidance.

Biden’s response earlier in the week indicated that while Israel had the right to retaliate, its response should be proportional. “We’ll be discussing with the Israelis what they’re going to do,” Biden said, explaining that all G7 members had come to a consensus that Israel’s right to self-defense was valid, but it must act carefully to avoid unnecessary escalation.

Trump, who is locked in a tight presidential race against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, has largely refrained from commenting extensively on the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

However, in the days leading up to his campaign stop in North Carolina, he issued a scathing statement holding Biden and Harris responsible for the crisis. He accused the current administration of mismanagement and weak foreign policy, suggesting that the Middle East situation would not have escalated to this point under his leadership.

The situation between Iran and Israel has sparked concern across the globe, especially considering the potential for widespread conflict in the region. Trump’s forceful comments come amid a backdrop of increasing regional instability, and his stance highlights a stark contrast between his approach to foreign policy and that of the Biden administration.

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, issues surrounding international relations, particularly in the Middle East, are expected to be central to both campaigns, with Trump positioning himself as a strong advocate for decisive military action and Biden promoting diplomatic engagement and proportionality.