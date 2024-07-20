19.8 C
News

Elon Musk congratulates Modi for gaining 100.1 million followers on X

By: vibhuti

Date:

Modi now has 100.1 million followers on X. (Photo credit: @narendramodi)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Indian prime minister Narendra Modi for becoming the most followed leader in the world on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with over 100 million followers.

Modi now has 100.1 million followers on X. When he reached this milestone earlier this week, Modi expressed his happiness on X, saying, “A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people’s blessings, constructive criticism, and more.”

He added, “Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well.”

Other leaders with a large following on X include US President Joe Biden with 38.1 million followers and Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with 21.5 million followers.

Prime Minister Modi is also popular on YouTube and Instagram, with nearly 25 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 91 million followers on Instagram.

