Biden vows to continue campaign despite Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Joe Biden has promised to keep campaigning for reelection and take on his rival, Donald Trump, even as he deals with Covid-19 and growing calls from Democrats for him to quit the race.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, is isolating at his home in Delaware and is expected to stay there for the rest of the week.

“Donald Trump’s dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” Biden, 81, said in a statement from his campaign on Friday. This came a day after Trump, 78, accepted his party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

I’m stuck at home with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump’s speech to the RNC. What the hell was he talking about? — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2024

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms and create opportunity for everyone,” Biden added.

Biden also criticized Trump’s Thursday (18) night keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. “For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people,” said Biden, referring to Trump’s speech.

“He avoided mentioning his Project 2025 agenda, but still proudly flaunted the worst of MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremism,” Biden said.

Let’s start with this. Donald said he “did a great job” with COVID. Folks, this is the same guy who told us to inject bleach while over a million Americans died.pic.twitter.com/Ex0dOgPHqV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2024

Americans know exactly where Trump wants to take this country, Biden noted.

The Biden-Harris campaign claimed that despite promising a call for unity and toned-down rhetoric, Trump’s speech was a 90-minute reel of his greatest hits: focused entirely on himself, lashing out at his enemies, laying out his grievances, and riling up his base with inflammatory extremism.

“Trump is still the same twice-impeached, 34-time convicted felon consumed by revenge and hellbent on seeking retribution in a second term. He did not turn a new leaf; he did not usher in a new era of civility; and he certainly did not change course,” the campaign said.

Biden has been sidelined since Wednesday (17) when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 moments before delivering remarks in Las Vegas. He abruptly cut his trip short and flew to his beach home.

Democrats remain divided on whether Biden can beat Trump in November, and on Friday (19), at least 10 Democrats joined the calls for Biden to resign.