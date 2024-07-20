19.8 C
New York
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsBiden vows to continue campaign despite Covid-19 diagnosis
News

Biden vows to continue campaign despite Covid-19 diagnosis

By: vibhuti

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 26: U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his mask as he walks towards members of the press prior to a Marine One departure from the White House to Maryland August 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden will travel to Wilmington, Delaware for the weekend after his stop in Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Related stories

News

Elon Musk congratulates Modi for gaining 100.1 million followers on X

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Indian prime minister...
News

Biden expected to announce decision on re-election amid calls to withdraw from race

US President Joe Biden is expected to make a...
Headline news

Trump calls for unity in first speech after assassination attempt, accepts Republican nomination

In his first major speech after surviving an assassination...
News

Usha Vance highlights unique cross-cultural marriage while endorsing JD Vance at RNC

JD Vance would make a great vice president for...
News

US lawmaker applaudes Biden’s bill to enhance support to Tibet

An influential American lawmaker has applauded President Joe Biden...

US President Joe Biden has promised to keep campaigning for reelection and take on his rival, Donald Trump, even as he deals with Covid-19 and growing calls from Democrats for him to quit the race.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, is isolating at his home in Delaware and is expected to stay there for the rest of the week.

“Donald Trump’s dark vision for the future is not who we are as Americans. Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box,” Biden, 81, said in a statement from his campaign on Friday. This came a day after Trump, 78, accepted his party’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week to continue exposing the threat of Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda while making the case for my own record and the vision that I have for America: one where we save our democracy, protect our rights and freedoms and create opportunity for everyone,” Biden added.

Biden also criticized Trump’s Thursday (18) night keynote speech at the Republican National Convention. “For over 90 minutes, he focused on his own grievances, with no plan to unite us and no plan to make life better for working people,” said Biden, referring to Trump’s speech.

- Advertisement -

“He avoided mentioning his Project 2025 agenda, but still proudly flaunted the worst of MAGA (Make America Great Again) extremism,” Biden said.

Americans know exactly where Trump wants to take this country, Biden noted.

The Biden-Harris campaign claimed that despite promising a call for unity and toned-down rhetoric, Trump’s speech was a 90-minute reel of his greatest hits: focused entirely on himself, lashing out at his enemies, laying out his grievances, and riling up his base with inflammatory extremism.

“Trump is still the same twice-impeached, 34-time convicted felon consumed by revenge and hellbent on seeking retribution in a second term. He did not turn a new leaf; he did not usher in a new era of civility; and he certainly did not change course,” the campaign said.

Biden has been sidelined since Wednesday (17) when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 moments before delivering remarks in Las Vegas. He abruptly cut his trip short and flew to his beach home.

Democrats remain divided on whether Biden can beat Trump in November, and on Friday (19), at least 10 Democrats joined the calls for Biden to resign.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Elon Musk congratulates Modi for gaining 100.1 million followers on X

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rescue of 12-foot King Cobra in India’s Karnataka goes viral | Watch video

Trending 0
A dramatic rescue of a 12-foot King Cobra in...

American vlogger attempts to get food poisoning in India, finds street food delicious | Watch video

Trending 0
An American travel vlogger named Colin is trying to...

Trump promises to end Ukraine-Russia war in call with Zelenskyy

Headline news 0
Donald Trump has promised to end the war between...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc