Elnaaz Norouzi started her journey as an actor with Netflix’s Sacred Games. She later featured in a couple of projects, and currently, the actress is busy garnering praises for her performance in Sony LIV’s series Chutzpah.

We recently interacted with Elnaaz and when we asked her if she has a list of directors and actors she wants to work with, the actress said, “Director yes, Sriram Raghavan ji. I love thrillers and I always wanted to do a thriller. I got to do a thriller this year which is Sangeen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jaydeep sir (Chopra). But, the director I would love to work with is Sriram Raghavan sir.”

“Actors, I think Hrithik Roshan is someone I would really love to work with. I really wanted to work with Aditya Roy Kapur and that happened this year. I did a song in his film OM: The Battle Within which hopefully should come out soon if theatres open at any point. And there are many more, I would actually would love to work with everybody. There’s so much you can learn from different directors and different actors. It’s a pleasure working with anyone because it has always been a dream of mine to work in Bollywood. So, whoever I get to work with is just a bonus,” she added.

When asked Elnaaz about her upcoming projects, the actress said, “Well, there are two really big announcements that are yet to come. I wish that we could already speak about it, but unfortunately, I can’t tell you much about it, but I can tell you that they are two super exciting projects.”