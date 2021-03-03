Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam will be seen together in a song in the upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. The movie is directed by Amin Hajee, and earlier this month, Elli and Aamir shot for the song, and a small clip from the sets was leaked on social media.

We recently interacted with Elli and asked her about her experience of working with Aamir. To which the actress said, “It’s been amazing. True blessing! I feel extremely blessed that I got this opportunity to work with such a wonderful superstar like Aamir Khan. He is so humble, so great at his art and there’s so much to learn from him, and yes, I am looking forward to that song.”

Koi Jaane Na stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur in the lead roles. It is slated to release on 26th March 2021.

Talking about Elli’s other projects, the actress was recently seen in Rahul Jain’s single titled Fidaai in which she was seen shaking a leg with Salman Yusuff Khan. A few days ago, Aamir had tweeted about the song and had praised Elli for it.

Elli became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss season seven. She has been a part of movies like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Malang, and others. The actress is mainly known for her amazing dance moves in songs like Kudiyan Shehar Diyan, Chamma Chamma, and Zila Hilela.