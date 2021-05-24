Dulquer Salmaan has many interesting projects lined-up and one of them is Salute. The actor plays the role of a cop in the movie, and recently he shared a new poster of the film.

Dulquer took to Twitter to share the new poster. He tweeted, “Some day when all this passes, we will get back to making movies that you all want to watch. And when you do, just maybe, for those brief moments it will be like none of this ever happened. @DianaPenty @Music_Santhosh @sreekar_prasad # RoshanAndrews #BobbySanjay #salutemovie.”

Last month, the teaser of Salute was released and it had received a good response. Directed by Roshan Andrews, Salute also stars Diana Penty in the lead role. The film will mark her Mollywood debut.

Talking about other films of Dulquer, the actor will be seen in movies like Kurup, Hey Sinamika and Hanu Raghavapudi’s next. While Kurup is a Malayalam film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup stars Sobhita Dhulipala as the female lead. It was slated to release on 28th May 2021, but due to the second wave of Covid-19, the release date has been pushed.

Hey Sinamika is a Tamil film and it also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. Meanwhile, Hanu Raghavapudi’s next is a Telugu movie.