Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, who are presently working together on their maiden collaboration RRR, might join hands for a second time for renowned filmmaker Shankar’s next directorial venture.

An Indian publication reports that Charan was mighty impressed with Bhatt’s performance in the SS Rajamouli directed period drama RRR. He suggested she was considered for the upcoming pan-India film that Shankar is planning to mount on a lavish scale.

Not much else is known about the forthcoming film at the moment, but some industry insiders reveal that it is a political-thriller which will feature Ram Charan in a double role. There were talks that Rashmika Mandanna was set to pair with the superstar but that might just not happen if Bhatt decides to take up the project.

Shankar is helming the yet-to-be-titled film for Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. Once ready, the film will hit theatres in three languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

There is no update when the forthcoming film will go on floors. Shankar still has a major portion of his much-delayed film Indian 2 to shoot. He has also announced a Hindi remake of his 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan with Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will soon resume filming for her much-awaited Hindi films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra. Both projects have faced quite a delay for a variety of reasons. In addition to RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, she also has a film called Darlings in her pocket, which she is also co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, is busy with RRR and Acharya. In Acharya, the actor shares the screen space with his superstar father Chiranjeevi for the first time, while Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde play the female leads.

