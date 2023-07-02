FANTASY gaming company Dream11 will be the lead sponsor of India’s national cricket team for three years, the country’s cricket board announced on Saturday (1).

The Dream11 logo will be seen on India’s jerseys starting from the test series against the West Indies this month, which will be the team’s first assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, the BCCI added in a statement.

Financial details of the deal were not released. Dream11 replaces Byju’s as lead sponsor, after the BCCI’s contract with the education technology firm ended in March.

“I congratulate Dream11 and welcome them on board again,” BCCI President Roger Binny said.

“From being BCCI’s official sponsor to now being the lead sponsor, the BCCI-Dream11 partnership has grown from strength to strength. It is a direct testament to the trust, value, potential and growth that Indian Cricket offers.

“As we prepare to host the ICC World Cup later this year, enhancing fan experience is among our top priorities and I am confident that this partnership will help us elevate the fan engagement experience.”

Earlier this year, Adidas came on board as India’s kit sponsors in a deal until March 2028.

(Reuters)