Dev Patel will next be seen in filmmaker David Lowery’s The Green Knight. It also features Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan and Ralph Ineson.

The Green Knight was all set to premiere at South by Southwest film festival last year and was slated to release in May 2020. But, the film festival was cancelled, and the release of the movie was postponed due to the pandemic.

Recently, while talking to Vanity Fair, director David Lowery, revealed that he wasn’t happy with his movie and decided to re-edit it.

He said, “Sometimes movies just aren’t ready.” He spent six months re-editing The Green Knight. The filmmaker said, “I just gave myself permission to dig back into the movie, unlock it, and rework the entire thing. I found the affection I needed to cut it with love in my heart instead of disappointment and hate. It’s different—it’s much better.”

The movie is based on the poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It tells the story of King Arthur’s nephew, Sir Gawain, who accepted a challenge from a supernaturally oversized knight on New Year’s Eve—and has one year to deliver on his side of the bargain.

Lowery said, “I hadn’t read the whole thing since college, so I started reading it and writing the script at the same time. I didn’t have the balance of the poem in my mind, and so I’d reached the lines you mentioned that have one reference to Holy Head or mention of giants or ogres, depending on the translation you read—and I think there’s serpents and great battles.”

The Green Knight is all set to release in the US on 30th July 2021.