Seasoned Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia, who capped off 2020 with an important role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020) and kicked off 2021 with a powerful performance in Amazon Prime Video’s controversial web-series Tandav, has joined actress Yami Gautam on the cast of upcoming Hindi film A Thursday.

To be directed by Behzad Khambata for RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, A Thursday is a film which is being produced for a digital release in 2021 itself. Yami Gautam, who has proved her prowess with memorable performances in such box-office hits as Vicky Donor (2012), Kaabil (2017), Bala (2019), reportedly plays the character of a playschool teacher in the movie.

Now, Dimple Kapadia has come onboard for a special appearance in the film. A source close to the development informs a leading online publication, “Dimple Kapadia recently came onboard and will be seen in a special appearance. It is a very powerful role and Behzad could not think of anyone else but Dimple to play the part. They start shooting for the film by the end of February.”

Some media outlets also report that besides Gautam and Kapadia, A Thursday will also feature Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni in important characters. The makers are, however, yet to announce their casting for the film.

Meanwhile, Yami Gautam is presently busy wrapping up her upcoming film Bhoot Police. The horror-comedy, which is being shot across various locations in India including Dalhousie, Dharamshala, Jaisalmer, and Mumbai, went on floors on 4th November last year. It also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arjun Kapoor on the lead cast and is being produced by Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment.

