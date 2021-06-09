On 6th June 2021, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the hospital due to breathlessness. Later, it was revealed that he is on oxygen support but not on ventilator.

Today, on his Twitter handle, an update about his health has been given. Faisal Farooqui tweeted the update which read, “Update: Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).- FF.”

A couple of days ago, a message from Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu was also tweeted on the handle. It read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection.”

“My husband, my Kohinoor, our beloved Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me he would be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely, Saira Banu Khan,” the note further read.

After the veteran was admitted to the hospital, there were multiple reports about his health. However, a tweet on his Twitter handled requested media not to speculate and follow the handle for any update on his health.

The tweet read, “Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab’s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge. –FF.”