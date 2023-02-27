DENMARK’S Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth are in India for a four-day visit that began on Sunday (26).

It is the first time in 20 years that the Danish royal family has visited the country. His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, previously visited India in 2003, while Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II visited India as Crown Princess in 1963.

The royals were invited to India by vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, and the visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said, on Twitter.

The Crown Prince met Dhankhar on Monday (27) and will speak at the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The Crown Prince is expected to meet president Droupadi Murmu as well.

The royal couple visited the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort on Sunday (26) and will travel to Tamil Nadu, accompanied by a Danish business delegation, to discuss the green energy sector, Envoy Freddy Svane said.

In an interview with ANI, Svane said, “Tamil Nadu is a prime destination for Danish or private investments. And we have many, many Danish companies down there, especially with the energy sector and much of the global supply chain for the wind industry. Meaning the wind turbines, the plates and all that and cables, whatever you need have been, let’s say, concentrated and consolidated in Tamil Nadu.

“So, it makes sense for us with a focus on the green transition, energy transition, renewables, that we also pay a visit with our royals, the ministers, but also our companies to Tamil Nadu.”

During their visit to India, the Danish royals have been accompanied by Denmark’s minister of foreign affairs, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, minister for environment Magnus Heunicke and minister for climate, energy and utilities.

India’s ministry of external affairs said, “India and Denmark as vibrant and open democracies, share common values of a rules-based international order and convergence of views on significant multilateral issues. The visit is expected to further strengthen and enhance the close and friendly ties between India and Denmark.”