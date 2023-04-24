Ever since the makers shared the first glimpse of the Halle Bailey-led live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid at D23, fans had been waiting for more updates on the film with bated breath.

The makers finally raised the curtain on its first official trailer a month ago. And now that the film is gearing up for its UK premiere next month, Ashley Simone has finally been confirmed to be playing Indira, one of Ariel’s mer-sisters.

In addition to Bailey and Simone, the film is set to star Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sinister sea witch Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the Crab, Jacob Tremblay as Ariel’s guppy friend Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle, Art Malik as Prince Eric’s butler Grimsby.

Simone is set to attend the much-awaited premiere of the film alongside Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the forthcoming film will include music from the original movie, plus new tracks developed by EGOT winner Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid is slated to hit theatres on May 26.