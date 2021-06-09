Rumours were floating around lately that filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor’s Telugu film Good Luck Sakhi, which stars Keerthy Suresh, Aadi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles, was lined-up for a direct-to-digital release.

However, the makers have clarified that the film will not premiere on any streaming media platform and will release in cinemas only.

Quashing the rumours of the digital release, producer Sudheer Chandra released a statement that read: “There are rumours that we are going for a direct OTT release all over media. Kindly request media to refrain from saying so. None of it is true. We will come with an update if any. Hoping everyone stays home and stays safe.”

Co-producer Shravya Varma also tweeted: “Hearing a lot of speculation about the release of Good Luck Sakhi. As you all know it was to release on June 3rd, but the turn of events did not permit us to do so. However, there is no clarity on the new release date or platform yet. We will update as soon as we have one.”

Made under the banner of Worth A Shot Motion Arts, Good Luck Sakhi was initially slated to enter cinemas on June 3, 2020. However, the makers had to postpone its release due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India.

The film marks acclaimed writer-director Nagesh Kukunoor’s foray into Tollywood. He has previously helmed several critically acclaimed Hindi films such as Iqbal (2005), Dor (2006), and Dhanak (2015). Apart from Telugu, the film is set to release in Tamil and Malayalam as well.

Good Luck Sakhi is a sports romcom, which features Keerthy Suresh in the role of a rifle shooter who hails from rural Telangana. Her character in the film is often referred to as ‘bad luck Sakhi’. Jagapathi Babu plays her shooting coach and mentor once she reaches the city. Aadi Pinisetty stars as a theatre artist.

Apart from Good Luck Sakhi, Keerthy Suresh has a few other interesting projects in her kitty, including Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film stars Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu as her love interest.

