Their first collaboration, Bell Bottom, is yet to find its way into theatres, but fresh reports suggest that superstar Akshay Kumar and the makers at Pooja Entertainment are set to join hands again for yet another exciting offering.

Divulging more details, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal that right after wrapping up Bell Bottom, the makers narrated yet another story to Kumar which got him hooked almost instantly and he agreed to headline it.

“Akshay Kumar had a very smooth journey while shooting for Bell Bottom with his producers, the Bhagnanis. Right after the shooting wrapped up, the producers narrated another story to Akshay and the actor instantly agreed to come on board for the film,” reveals the source.

The source goes on to add that if everything goes as per the plan, the untitled film will go before cameras in 2021 itself. The team is presently waiting for Kumar to wrap up his ongoing projects Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan.

Just like Bell Bottom, the forthcoming film will also be majorly shot in the UK in strict bio-bubble protocols. The makers are in talks with a popular filmmaker to helm the film. They are expected to sign him soon.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has his plate full with an array of films. If all goes well, a few of them will enter theatres soon. In addition to Bell Bottom, some of his other highly waited titles include Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu.

Reportedly, the superstar has also given his nod to Oh My God 2, a sequel to his 2012 hit Oh My God. Buzz has it that he is also set to reunite with his Mission Mangal (2019) director, Jagan Shakti, for a new project titled Mission Lion.

Tags: Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom, Pooja Entertainment